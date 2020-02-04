After Edge, WWE Universe gearing up for return of another wrestling legend on SmackDown

other-sports

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 15:51 IST

Crowds play a major part in all the storylines WWE tries to build. Crowd participation in a gimmick is important for a superstar to get over. WWE Universe tries to integrate itself in matches and storylines with many chants. So let’s try to remember the most iconic chants in WWE.

‘This is awesome’

‘YES, YES, YES’

‘Na Na Na, hey hey good bye’

‘You deserve it’

‘Fight Forever’

‘Goldberg, Goldberg, Goldberg’

The chance to chant Goldberg doesn’t come very often as the 53-year-old wrestler doesn’t make regular appearances in the WWE. However, the WWE Universe is going to get that chance again this Friday as the ‘legendary’ Goldberg is returning to the WWE to find out ‘who’s next’.

Goldberg is making his return to the WWE this Friday on SmackDown. WWE announced during Monday Night Raw that Goldberg will make an appearance on SmackDown this week at the SAP Center in San Jose.

It is still not known why Goldberg is making his return to the WWE as no details have been announced by the company. Vince McMahon is keeping all his aces locked to hype up Goldberg’s return to WWE and the fans might witness on Friday what they are planning for his future.

Goldberg’s return to WWE coincides with the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia later this month. Goldberg was a part of Super ShowDown last year where he had a match with The Undertaker in the main event. However, the match was heavily panned as it involved a high number of botches.

WWE Super Showdown will take place on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium. It has been confirmed that Brock Lesnar will face Ricochet for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Other News: Former WWE champion AJ Styles is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. He separated his shoulder while taking a spear from Edge at Royal Rumble.