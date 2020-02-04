WWE Raw Results: Surprise challenger for Brock Lesnar, Crowd silences Randy Orton

other-sports

WWE Monday Night Raw braved off a snow storm taking place in Utah and brought a whole show full of action from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

The show started with a montage of Edge’s return and Randy Orton’s heinous attack on the WWE Hall of Famer. Orton made his entry to the ring to explain his actions but was greeted with a vociferous crowd, who booed him relentlessly. This kind of reaction has not been since the Roman Reign’s post-WrestleMania 33 promo and Elias’ cheap shot at Seattle crowd. Every time he tried to speak, the crowd booed loudly.

Eventually, Orton declared that he cannot do this and just left. This is where pro-wrestling is at its best where the crowd becomes a part of the action in the middle. WWE anticipates and lets the crowd dictate some of the things happening inside the ring. The WWE Universe believes they are a part of the storyline which leads to great television. Maybe next week we hear Orton’s explanation for attacking Edge.

"I can't do this." @RandyOrton leaves the WWE Universe without an explanation for his savage attack on @EdgeRatedR.

So it’s back to Lana vs Liv Morgan. This feud has been going on forever and now it looks like it is finally ending. Morgan defeated Lana easily. However, that wasn’t the end of the story as Ruby Riott is back. She returns and attacks Morgan for no reason whatever. HEEL TURN guys. Lana then beats an already beaten Morgan like hyena.

Mojo Rawley faced Drew McIntyre in a non-title match. The result of the match was never in question. The ‘Sexy Scotsman’ (his words not mine) laid down the challenge to Brock Lesnar, saying he is afraid of McIntyre. Rawley was warned that it would take three seconds for McIntyre to defeat him. And that’s exactly what happened. Rawley was clay-moured by McIntyre in seconds to pick up the win.

The Monday Night Messiah again isolated Kevin Owens. The Viking Raiders were removed from the equation quickly and Owens was left fighting on his own against three members of Rollins’ team. The Monday Night Messiah was victorious with numbers advantage proving too much to handle for Owens.

A short review for a short match- Aleister Black beats Erick Young with a Black Mass. He is the one picking up the fights now. He gave an emotional promo after the match. He said- ‘People should be, who they choose to be’ because that drives relentless competition. Black Mass to everyone in the Raw locker room coming!

Rey Mysterio was taken out by Angel Garza. Mysterio tried to save Humberto Carillo from an attack and got into a match with Garza. However, Mysterio met with the same fate as Andrade.

This one just came to a SCREECHING halt...



And @AngelGarzaWwe actually looks happy about it.

It was time for Charlotte to announce who she is going to face at WrestleMania 36. She reminded that she has won all the gold in the WWE and has beaten Becky Lynch and Bayley before. Crowd started ominously chanting ‘Rhea Rhea’. And the NXT women’s champion made her ‘surprise’ appearance on Raw. So Rhea Ripley challenged Charlotte for a match rather than the other way out. But Charlotte did not give a response and just left. Interesting. NXT will see the return of the ‘Queen’ to answer Ripley’s challenge.

Asuka took on Natalya in singles match and proved why she is called one of the best wrestlers on the planet. Her array of submissions is absolutely astonishing. The win wasn’t enough as she called out Becky for a rematch. ‘The Man’ happily accepted the challenge. It’s on. Lynch vs Asuka 3.

It is time for the main event of the show with Rollins facing Ricochet and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match. The winner will go on to face Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. In a hard-fought match with the Monday Night Messiah again interfering, it was Owens who evened the odds. With the ground taken out Rollins was left stranded. It is going to be Ricochet who will face Lesnar after pinning Lashley with a 630.

Sadly for Ricochet, he wasn’t able to celebrate that victory for long as Lesnar F5ed him in the centre of the ring seconds after his win. Lesnar against a high-flyer in a big match, we surely haven’t seen that before (Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles or Finn Balor might argue).

Super ShowDown will see the ‘Beast’ against a ‘Superhero’ for the WWE Championship.

FYI: Goldberg is returning to SmackDown to announce ‘who is next’.