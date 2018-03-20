After Ronda Rousey, UFC’s Paige VanZant says she “would love to work” with WWE

Ronda Rousey, who is best known for her exploits in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), all but confirmed her retirement from mixed martial arts earlier this week and is set to dedicate her future to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Given Ronda’s love for the professional wrestling industry, this isn’t a major surprise. However, it seems like another UFC fighter would be interested in following suit and switching MMA for pro wrestling.

Paige VanZant, who fights for UFC in the women’s flyweight division and was on WWE’s radar for a guest appearance two years ago, has also expressed interest of leaving the octagon and wrestling in the squared circle.

“It (WWE) is just another platform for us UFC fighters to make a name for ourselves,” VanZant said this past weekend in London for UFC Fight Night 127. “I know Ronda is going to do awesome at it, and she’s going to make a name for herself in the WWE.

READ | Becky Lynch says tag team titles next logical step for women’s evolution in WWE

“I’m a fighter first and foremost, but if the opportunity ever came knocking, I’m not one to turn opportunities down. I think it’s an amazing organization, and I’d definitely love to work with them,” she added.

This isn’t the first time VanZant has shown a keen interest in the world of pro wrestling. Speaking to John Pollock’s MMA report podcast in 2016, she confirmed that WWE did indeed reach out to her management for a guest appearance.

“I believe they (WWE) reached out to my management,” VanZant said on the podcast. “That’d be something I’d love to eventually venture into. I’ve always been a big fan of the WWE. They’re a huge organization and a very successful organization. It’d be great.

“There have been lots of successful crossovers from Brock Lesnar going back and forth and now CM Punk coming over, it seems like a successful match up and it seems like I would fit really well in that area.”

READ | Familiar faces and localised content: WWE’s formula to capture the Indian market

VanZant is currently focused on her career in UFC but once that runs its course, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see her turn up in WWE. Aside from Rousey, former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler is also on WWE’s books. She currently competes in the company’s developmental brand NXT.

Ronda Rousey will make her WWE debut on April 8 in WrestleMania 34 when she teams up with Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.