Becky Lynch says tag team titles next logical step for women’s evolution in WWE

Becky Lynch has played a key role in World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) “Women’s Revolution” during her time in the company. Lynch was the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion and has also featured in Women’s Championship matches in both WrestleMania 32 and 33.

And the ‘Irish Lasskicker’, who has recently been involved in a battle with the Riott Squad faction on SmackDown Live, believes the time is now right for the women’s division to have tag team titles.

“Women’s tag team titles would be great! I have wanted that for a long time. We have a lot of women in the company right now, both on the main roster and NXT, so I would love to see that happen soon,” said Lynch in a recent conference call.

When asked who she would like to team up with should she get the chance, Becky Lynch chose two names that viewers of WWE’s developmental program NXT would be very familiar with.

“I’d love to team up with Peyton Royce or Billie Kay… maybe even both of them!”

But despite her obvious enthusiasm at the prospect of women’s tag team titles, Becky Lynch remains focused on achieving a lot more in her singles career – and that includes main-eventing WrestleMania.

“I see more title reigns in my future. I want to win the Money in the Bank ladder match at least once. And I most certainly want to headline WrestleMania,” she said when quizzed about her future ambitions.

WWE’s women wrestlers might not get a chance to main-event WrestleMania this year, but the women’s division will most certainly be well-accounted for on WWE’s annual extravaganza.

Aside from featuring two women’s championship matches and a Women’s WrestleMania Battle Royal, the show will see former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Ronda Rousey make her WWE debut when she teams up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

And while Rousey has garnered positive reactions from audiences thus far, there’s no telling how much of a success story her stint with the company will be just yet. For her part, Lynch is convinced the former UFC standout will need to put in the hard miles.

“Ronda will have to put in as much effort as she did in MMA to make it in wrestling. But I’m sure she will put in the work and be great at it.”

Lynch could also not hide her excitement at the fact that the women’s division will play a large part in shaping the Show of Shows this year.

“I think the fact that the women are so well-represented in this year’s WrestleMania is a sign of the women’s revolution really taking place. I am happy about the fact that women’s wrestling is getting more exposure this year,” she said proudly.

But just as the landscape of women’s wrestling has changed over the past few years, so has WrestleMania itself. The show now sees people from all over the world coming to watch the event whilst also getting a chance to interact with the superstars. For Lynch, that is the thing about WrestleMania weekend she most enjoys.

“My favourite part about WrestleMania weekend is interacting with fans. People from all over the world spend so much time and energy to come see us. That makes us all want to do our best and put on a hell of a show for them.”