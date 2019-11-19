Ahead of WWE Survivor Series, The Undisputed Era picks their all-time favourite factions – Exclusive interview

other-sports

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:45 IST

The Undisputed Era has been one of the most dominant factions in NXT since their debut at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in 2017 and with every member of the faction holding a title at present, they have clearly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the promotion. While Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish all made their debut on the same night, Roderick Strong joined the faction at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans where he betrayed Pete Dunne in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

It has been a year to savour for The Undisputed Era as all the four members were able to win gold starting with the team of Fish and O’Reilly claiming the Tag Team championships. Cole followed suit as he defeated Johnny Gargano in a match at NXT TakeOver: XXV to claim his maiden NXT Championship belt. Strong had to wait a long time for his first individual championship run but he ended it by winning the North American Championship after beating Velveteen Dream on the September 18 episode of NXT.

On paper, The Undisuputed Era have proven themselves to be one of the best factions in WWE history but the members are still not ready to call themselves ‘the best’. When asked about the top factions in the history of WWE, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish took the names of three legendary teams but added that they are completely capable of adding their name to the illustrious list of tag teams.

“I think Degeneration X are slightly ahead of us. Triple H and Shawn Michaels! The Four Horseman and the New World Order are certainly up there. Each group has brought a certain set of variables to the table and by 2020, we hope to become the greatest faction in WWE,” Fish and O’Reilly told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Cole, who will be leading his team in the WarGames match against Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and an unnamed opponent, also echoed similar sentiments as his teammates.

“When you think about all-time great factions, you automatically think of The Four Horsemen, Degeneration X and you think of NWO. I think The Undisputed Era are among the best and I do not think we are the number one yet. But we certainly have the chance to become that,” Cole said.

The team of Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will face The New Day and The Viking Raiders at Survivor Series on Monday while Roderick Strong will be pitted against Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura and US Champion AJ Styles. Although Cole is not part of the official match card yet, he can be a major part of Team NXT which will face RAW and SmackDown in the traditional Survivor Series match.