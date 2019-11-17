Another WWE Superstar asks for release from company

other-sports

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 15:49 IST

WWE has been facing a lot of release requests from its wrestlers recently. The competition in professional wrestling has increased with the introduction of AEW and Vince McMahon has seen some of the fringe wrestlers asking to be released from their contracts. The likes of Luke Harper, Mike Kanellis, The Revival have reportedly seen their release requests denied by the WWE while Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), Tye Dillinger (Shawn Spears) and Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) successfully negotiated their departure to join All Elite Wrestling.

READ | WWE Survivor Series gets a new Universal Championship belt and a big match

Recently it was reported that Sin Cara also has demanded to be released from his contract despite signing a new one only a few months ago. Now it has come to light that another WWE superstar asked to leave the company some time ago. PWInsider is reporting that NXT’s Oney Lorcan has requested his release from WWE and he did that at the end of last month. It has also been said that WWE hasn’t accepted his request.

Lorcan has been with the WWE since September 2015 and has predominately performed under the NXT brand. Even though fans loved his passion and smash-mouth style of wrestling, WWE has always used him as a stepping stone for other wrestlers. He wrestled at several NXT Takeover events in a tag team with Danny Burch. Lorcan moved to 205 Live recently and even fought for the WWE Cruiserweight title.

Lorcan has also changed his Twitter profile from his WWE persona to his former name Bill Busick.

It has been reported that WWE could be willing to grant releases of some of the superstars. After rejecting Kanellis and Harper’s request, WWE has eased his stance on the matter. But NXT has always been Triple H’s domain and it would be interesting to see what action does the ‘Cerebral Assasin’ takes on the Lorcan situation.

READ | Beware Randy Orton, John Cena is coming back

Wrestling Observer has reported that WWE will consider granting releases for wrestlers who they feel won’t end up signing for AEW or if they do the sign for AEW, would make no real difference to the AEW product.

So it looks likely that WWE might accept Lorcan’s request as he has never been a major player in the company and has always been used in bit-part segments.