Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

WWE SmackDown results: Survivor Series gets a Universal Championship match

There was nothing we haven’t seen in the past. Even the NXT invasion angle has become stale now, with so many run-ins. Only Bryan and Wyatt’s feud had some substance but that too felt a little flat.

other-sports Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:50 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
WWE Universal champion Bray Wyatt.
WWE Universal champion Bray Wyatt.(WWE)
         

It was expected that Bray Wyatt would challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship. And what transpired on SmackDown was exactly that. Daniel Bryan’s appearance on Miz TV segment was promoted throughout the show. It all seemed to point towards an impending match between Bryan and Wyatt at Survivor Series after what had happened last week. The Fiend had attacked Bryan backstage and Miz TV was held for Bryan to answer some impending questions about his future.

When the time came Miz retorted to his old ways and started questioning Bryan’s desire to stay at the top. Bryan’s response was a fiery one (something we have seen him deliver with aplomb).

“You don’t understand -- they don’t understand -- the passion combined with mental instability,” Bryan said before being interrupted by Wyatt.

 

Wyatt did not waste time and challenged Bryan to a match. Bryan said ‘no’ while the puppets of Firefly FunHouse responded with a ‘yes’. It went on and on before Bryan admitted that he wants the Universal Championship on the line. Wyatt agreed and started a maniacal ‘Yes’ chant before the show ended.

 

There we have it, The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship match at Survivor Series.

There were other things that took place at SmackDown this week but all felt a little inconsequential.

Baron Corbin mocked Roman Reigns with a schoolboy joke, Women’s SmackDown team fought Team NXT, Heavy Machinery took on a jobber team, New Day vs Revival was stopped by the Undisputed Era, Shorty G and Mustafa Ali earn respect.

There was nothing we haven’t seen in the past. Even the NXT invasion angle has become stale now, with so many run-ins. Only Bryan and Wyatt’s feud had some substance but that too felt a little flat. Overall there was nothing interesting, even The Fiend did not bother to appear.

