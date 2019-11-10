‘Give me two damn minutes,’ Dolph Ziggler threatened to quit WWE over one-minute match at SummerSlam

other-sports

Goldberg returned to the WWE arena after almost 12 years out and challenged Brock Lesnar to a match. Over three years ago, WWE fans were super excited for the return of one of the most dominant superstars in professional wrestling history. The chants of Goldberg dominated the WWE till WrestleMania 33. Goldberg’s shock win over Lesnar at Survivor Series is considered one of the iconic moments in WWE history.

Lesnar defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania and it looked like a perfect farewell for 53-year-old. But earlier this year, Goldberg returned for the ill-fated match with Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown. The first-time-ever match was a botch-filled affair and was criticized heavily by the WWE Universe.

However, Goldberg returned soon after to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. Fans were wondering how Goldberg will be able to shed the bad rep he gained from the Undertaker match. The match lasted only a few minutes as Goldberg steamrolled Ziggler.

Now, Ziggler has come forward and revealed that he had to fight with the WWE officials to increased the length of the match. Ziggler admitted that he even threatened to quit the company if the duration of the match wasn’t increased.

“Okay I’m here to do business and do special things,” said Ziggler on Talk Sport’s The Show-Off.

“I try not to be the fan. I find out what the business is and I’m like ‘Cool this is the moment.’ And having that like ‘You’re the guy to do this.

“To set the record straight and give this guy this fantastic match. I’m like, ‘Fantastic.’ Then they go, ‘it’s gonna be bell spear’ and I go ‘Come on.’ So I fought all day long, threatened to leave, threatened to leave. Do anything I can do — ‘Give me two damn minutes!’ And I got a minute, whatever, what are you gonna do?

The match eventually lasted just over a minute as Goldberg was hit with two superkicks before he bounced back to pummel Ziggler and win the match on his return. The credibility of Goldberg was somewhat restored with match but WWE’s insistence on promoting yesteryears stars over the present roster has always been criticised by the fans and critics.

Ziggler is now involved in a tag team with Robert Roode and even managed to win the Raw Tag Team Championship while Goldberg has been out of action since SummerSlam.