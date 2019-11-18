Rey Mysterio can leave WWE just before Wrestlemania 36 - Report

other-sports

It has been an interesting couple of months for the WWE with rumours of talents leaving the company dominating the headlines. With Sin Cara and The Revival being the major names rumoured to be leaving the company, there is one wrestler who seems to have his future in his own hands. Rey Mysterio, who will be taking on Brock Lesnar in this month’s Survivor Series, has made a grand return to the main event scene in the last few weeks and according to certain reports, his current contract can see him leaving the company before Wrestlemania 36.

According to a report by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, Mysterio’s new deal with the company included a clause which allowed him to opt out of the promotion if he was not satisfied with the ongoing situation. As a result, Mysterio can decide to leave the company at any time - even before WrestleMania 36 in April next year. Although the contract reportedly runs till March 2020 according to a number of media reports, WWE can decide to add time to it considering the veteran wrestler spend a lot of time on the sidelines due to multiple injuries.

PWInsider is also reporting that NXT’s Oney Lorcan has requested his release from WWE and he did that at the end of last month. It has also been said that WWE hasn’t accepted his request.

Lorcan has been with the WWE since September 2015 and has predominately performed under the NXT brand. Even though fans loved his passion and smash-mouth style of wrestling, WWE has always used him as a stepping stone for other wrestlers. He wrestled at several NXT Takeover events in a tag team with Danny Burch. Lorcan moved to 205 Live recently and even fought for the WWE Cruiserweight title.

Lorcan has also changed his Twitter profile from his WWE persona to his former name Biff Busick.

It has been reported that WWE could be willing to grant releases of some of the superstars. After rejecting Kanellis and Harper’s request, WWE has eased his stance on the matter. But NXT has always been Triple H’s domain and it would be interesting to see what action does the ‘Cerebral Assassin’ takes on the Lorcan situation.