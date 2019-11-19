Wyatt, McIntyre or a surprise: Who will face Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 36?

other-sports

WWE is busy planning for the Survivor Series PPV that takes place this Sunday. However, we are firmly at the start of the road to WrestleMania. And whenever we talk of the ‘Shows of Shows’, there has to be a big mention about WWE champion Brock Lesnar. ‘The Beast Incarnate’ has been a top superstar for WWE for the past four-five years. He has been in the main-events, wrestled for the top championships and has always been a prominent name during WWE’s big shows.

So naturally, WWE might have already started making plans for Lesnar’s opponent at WrestleMania 36. Lesnar’s storyline is planned well in advanced as seen in the last few years when the WWE universe already guessed his opponent five-six months ahead of the show. However, this year we are still waiting for some news regarding Lesnar’s match at the Grandest Stage of them All.

It has been rumoured that Lesnar could face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Wyatt is an interesting opponent for Lesnar as both the superstars have been booked dominantly by the WWE. ‘The Fiend’ facing off against ‘The Beast’ is a ready-made big-money match for the WWE.

However, there is also the case of Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath looked well on his way to dominating WWE when he made his comeback. He was booked strongly and there were rumors that he could be the next WWE champion. But how things have fallen since then. Even though fans still respond to McIntyre in a favourable way, WWE still hasn’t put the proverbial rocket behind him. He has the imposing physique, excellent wrestler and is an engaging promo. All in all, McIntyre has all the qualities to be the man to topple Lesnar.

However, there could be a surprise (which is a long long shot). Lesnar has all the credibility in the world and any superstar scoring a win over him is a big deal. So if WWE plans to make a new superstar at WrestleMania then Aleister Black might be the perfect candidate. Black has often been touted as the next big thing in the WWE but he has been missing from the programming due to non-coherent booking.

Black has received a positive reaction from the WWE Universe whenever he has stepped foot in the ring and looks like a character that could resonate with the fans. It has even been speculated that higher powers in the WWE are big fans of Black. He has been booked positively where he is yet to lose a singles match since his main roster call-up.

So if WWE decides to give the fans a curveball then Black might be the perfect candidate to dethrone Lesnar and become a prominent player in a company desperately seeking new stars.

There are still more than four months left for WrestleMania 36 in Tamba Bay, Florida and it will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for its top champion and biggest superstar.