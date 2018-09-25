Ajay Jayaram fails to enter main draw of Korea Open

Ajay Jayaram failed to enter the main draw as Indian shuttlers struggled in the qualification stages of the USD 600,000 Korea Open World Tour Super 500 tournament here Tuesday.

Jayaram lost to China’s Zhao Junpeng 26-24, 21-18 in the men’s singles qualifiers.

Young Vaidehi Choudhari went down without a fight to Kim Ga Eun of Korea 21-8, 21-8, while Mugdha Agrey was knocked out by former world number one Chinese LI Xuerui 21-8, 21-8, in the women’s singles.

Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma will look to put their best foot forward on Wednesday when they lead the Indian challenge in the main draw.

