Home / Other Sports / All eyes on Mary Kom, Amit Panghal as they begin quest for Tokyo Olympic berth

All eyes on Mary Kom, Amit Panghal as they begin quest for Tokyo Olympic berth

Mary Kom’s hunger at the age of 37 has been exemplary as she sets her sights on qualifying for the Olympics for a second time.

other-sports Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Amman
Mary Kom reacts to her win against Nikhat Zareen during their 51kg category finals bout of the women's boxing trials for Olympics 2020 qualifiers.
Mary Kom reacts to her win against Nikhat Zareen during their 51kg category finals bout of the women's boxing trials for Olympics 2020 qualifiers.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

London Olympics bronze medallist Mary Kom (51kg) and World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) will begin their quest for a Tokyo Games berth when they enter the ring at the at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers here on Saturday.

Mary Kom’s hunger at the age of 37 has been exemplary as she sets her sights on qualifying for the Olympics for a second time. She has been putting in the hard yards at training a few months after earning a bronze at the World Championships, that made her the first boxer -- male or female -- to win a staggering eight medals from the Worlds.

The six-time world champion has been seeded second in her category and she will face New Zealand’s Tasmyn Benny in the first round. Two wins will take her to Tokyo in what could realistically be her last appearance at the Games.

“Mary knows that this is her last Olympics and wants to do her best to close her dream with a medal. She has worked hard especially the reactivity work on the legs as well and has been working hard to be in good shape,” said foreign coach of Indian women’s boxing Raffaele Bergamasco.

Panghal is currently enjoying a purple patch in his career. A gold at the Asian Games was the start of his dominant show. He then bagged another gold at the Asian Championships before winning a historic silver at the World Championships.

He starts off his campaign against Mongolia’s Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu after a first-round bye as the top seed in his category. He has a 1-1 record against his opponent. Determined as ever, Panghal is upbeat to avenge his defeat in his last meeting with Kharkuu and get his campaign off to a flying start.

“Amit boxed against him before in Asian Games and beat him one-sided. And in the World Military Games, Amit lost 5:0 to the same guy. Our plan is to create surprises in every round and am sure Amit would like to even scores as he faces his opponent tomorrow,” said CA Kuttappa, India’s head boxing coach.

Indian ambassador to Jordan, Anwar Haleem met to the boxers on Friday.

