Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa enter India Open semifinals

Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa faced little resistance as they stormed into the semi-finals of the India Open boxing at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi AC Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The two showed good presence of mind to outthink their opponents. Amit was facing Thailand’s seasoned boxer Chakapong Chanpirom for the first time. Chakapong was aggressive from the start. Panghal was cautious, but once he got the measure of his opponent, he launched his attacks. In the end, it turned out to be a 5-0 decision in favour of the Asian Games champion. The 23-year-old will face compatriot PL Prasad in the semi-finals on Saturday.

“It was close. Several boxers have changed category from 49kg to 52kg for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. So, I have to be careful in chalking out my strategies,” said Panghal, who has also recently shifted to 52kg.

Thapa met a taller opponent in Hellene Damien of Mauritius. He was watchful and stayed in close range while attacking, not allowing Damien to open his arms. The local boy got good crowd support as he finished a 5-0 winner.

“I have never contested against such a tall boxer. I had to attack from inside and I am glad I could execute with perfection,” said Thapa.

Thapa, who became the first Indian to win four consecutive medals at the Asian Championships last month, started with a defensive approach until he freed up from the second round to deliver telling blows.

“My strategy was to attack from inside as I was facing a taller. I was able to execute it,” said Thapa.

Siwach upsets Asian Games medallist (SUBHEAD)

Former world youth champion Sachin (52kg) has been gaining in reputation. On Tuesday, he settled a score with Asian Games silver medallist Rogen Siaga Ladon of Philippines, who had beaten the Indian in the President’s Cup.

On home turf, Sachin played freely and reserved his best for the final round, landing his punches. He won 4-1 by a split decision. “I have learnt my lesson. He was attacking in the final stages the last time we met. I was prepared this time.”

Kavinder Singh Bisht (56kg), one of the stars of India’s performance at the Asian Championships in Bangkok, came through a tough bout against Mario Fernandez of the Philippines to win 3-2.

Gaurav Bidhuri, the 2017 world championships bronze medallist, also sailed through with a 5-0 verdict against Turkmenistan’s Bayramhan Permanov in the bantamweight category (56kg).

However, it was curtains for Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin, who lost 2-3 to Thailand’s Chatchai Decha Butdee.

First Published: May 23, 2019 09:17 IST