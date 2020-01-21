Apurvi Chandela, Divyansh Singh Panwar shoot 10-metre gold at Meyton Cup

other-sports

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:59 IST

Ace Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela and Divyansh Singh Panwar clinched gold at the ongoing Meyton Cup international shooting championship in Austria. Apurvi won the gold in womens 10m air rifle with a final score of 251.4. Anjum Moudgil had to settle for bronze in the same event with a final score of 229.

In men’s 10m air rifle, Divyansh bagged the top honours with a final score of 249.7 while Deepak Kumar had to settle for bronze with a score of 228.

All the four Indian shooters have already earned Olympic quotas for Tokyo Games. Anjum and Apurvi won Olympic quotas for Tokyo 2020 when the former won silver and the latter finished fourth at the 2018 Shooting World Championships held in Changwon, South Korea.

Divyansh had earned the Olympic quota by clinching a silver medal at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing in 2019 while Deepak had secured the quota in the same discipline after winning bronze at the 14th Asian Championships in Doha.

The Tokyo Olympics will kick-off from July 24.