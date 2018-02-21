Arjun Maini gets Formula 2 seat with Trident

Indian racing driver Arjun Maini on Tuesday confirmed his association with Italian team Trident for the upcoming 2018 season of the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Arjun moves to Formula 2 after competing in the GP3 Series where he recorded history by becoming the first Indian to win a race in GP3. He also had a podium finish in Race 1 at the season ending Abu Dhabi round. His victory in Barcelona was also judged the best win of the year by the GP3 paddock.

Testing in the post-season F2 as a rookie, Arjun showed good pace, topping two out of the six sessions.

“I’m very excited to be competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Trident Motorsport. I felt we were quite competitive during the post-season test and given that the series is using all new cars for the coming season, I’m quite excited for the year ahead. Trident is a very strong team and I’m sure if we work hard we’ll be in for some strong results during the course of the season,” said the Indian.

The Milan-based outfit, Trident began competing in GP2 Series (now Formula 2) in 2006 and was founded by Italian entertainment mogul Maurizio Salvadori. The team had ex-Formula 1 driver Gianmaria Bruni in its first year and featured several other notable names in motorsport including the likes F1 race winner Pastor Maldonado.

“Arjun is an undoubtedly valuable prospect who has all that it takes to be among the future stars of motorsports for the years to come. It is certainly not by chance that Haas F1 Team selected him to join their development driver programme. Team Trident will provide Arjun with the experience and energy needed for him to continue growing up and reach his ultimate professional goals,” Salvadori said.

Arjun will continue his association with Haas F1 Team as a development driver which will see him embedded with the team, attending races and tests throughout the year while also participating in the team’s simulator programme.

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner said that they will “keep a keen eye on his progress this year in F2”.

The Formula 2 championship begins at the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain on April 6.