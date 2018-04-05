Augusta Masters: Jeev Milkha Singh offers Shubhankar Sharma tips to tackle course

As young Shubhankar Sharma realises his Masters dream by making his debut on Thursday, the one Indian golfer equipped to advise him is Jeev Milkha Singh.

Jeev was the first Indian to qualify for the Masters in 2007 and has the most appearances in the event. He got an invite in 2008 and qualified in 2009 as a top-50 player in the world. Jeev has the best finish in the Masters by an Indian – tied 25th in 2008.

Jeev spoke about the challenges posed by the Augusta National course and how Sharma should embrace them.

Enjoy the moment: As they say, playing the Masters is not a right, it is a privilege. We’ve all grown up dreaming of playing the Masters, and winning it. I remember my first drive through the Magnolia Lane, I had goosebumps and tears in my eyes.

The most important thing for Shubhankar would be not to put any pressure on himself. He just needs to enjoy the moment…

Respect the course, don’t get intimidated: It is a tough course. It throws punches at you every time and it is up to you whether you want to defend yourself, or attack. Understanding the greens and your approach shots are key.

There are pin positions that can be attacked and there are pins you have to play 20-30 feet away from to give yourself the best chance. Getting your head around the undulations on the greens is very important.

Every bad shot an opportunity to wow the world: You can always hit a bad shot in golf. When you do that, don’t ever think how the crowd would judge you. From wherever you are – in the pine straws, in the bunker, in the bushes, inside the trees – you have got to look at that situation as an opportinuty from the golfing gods to showcase just how good you are and wow the fans.