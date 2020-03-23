e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Azerbaijan GP becomes latest F1 race called off due to coronavirus

Azerbaijan GP becomes latest F1 race called off due to coronavirus

The latest postponement means there will be no Formula One races until the middle of June at the earliest. The race at the Baku City Circuit was scheduled for June 7.

other-sports Updated: Mar 23, 2020 17:27 IST
AFP
AFP
Washington
File photo o fAzerbaijan Grand Prix.
File photo o fAzerbaijan Grand Prix.(REUTERS)
         

Organisers on Monday postponed June’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, meaning the first eight races of the Formula One season have been swept aside by the coronavirus pandemic. So far Grand Prix scheduled for Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Netherlands and Spain have been postponed while the iconic Riviera showpiece in Monaco and the season-opening Australian race were cancelled.

“This comes as a direct result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and has been based entirely on the expert guidance provided to us by the relevant authorities,” organisers Baku City Circuit said. “In coming to this conclusion, BCC’s primary concern throughout has been the health and well-being of the Azerbaijani people as well as all visiting F1 fans, staff and championship participants,” they added.

The new season will now not start until at least June 14 with the Canada GP in Montreal.

top news
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Wednesday
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Wednesday
Covid-19 LIVE: Maharashtra seals borders, curfew imposed across state
Covid-19 LIVE: Maharashtra seals borders, curfew imposed across state
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
‘Respected PM’: Rahul Gandhi mounts attack over ventilators, masks
‘Respected PM’: Rahul Gandhi mounts attack over ventilators, masks
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Reliance Jio updates JioFiber plans for broadband users: Check full details
Reliance Jio updates JioFiber plans for broadband users: Check full details
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports