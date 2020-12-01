e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Babita Phogat on being preggers in Covid times: Main apne aap ko mentally taiyyar rakhti hun

Babita Phogat on being preggers in Covid times: Main apne aap ko mentally taiyyar rakhti hun

Wrestler Babita Phogat talks about being mentally prepared to juggle pregnancy and work during the pandemic, her younger sister Sangeeta’s recent wedding, and elder sister Geeta’s tips on shopping.

other-sports Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 13:29 IST
Naina Arora
Naina Arora
Hindustan Times
Babita Phogat is expecting her first child with wrestler Vivek Suha, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and says she’s mentally prepared to tackle the challenges in thesetimes.
Babita Phogat is expecting her first child with wrestler Vivek Suha, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and says she’s mentally prepared to tackle the challenges in thesetimes.
         

Commonwealth Games gold medallist, wrestler Babita Phogat is basking in the happiness of pregnancy. The mother-to-be recently shared some pictures from her baby shower on social media, and “cherished every single moment of it”. And soon after revelling in the wedding celebrations of her younger sister — Sangeeta with wrestler Bajrang Punia — Babita tells us, “I haven’t rested from the day I got to know I’m pregnant. Main apne aap ko mentally tayyar rakhti hoon kisi bhi cheez ke liye... We enjoyed Sangeeta’s wedding thoroughly. There were only family members considering the safety (precautions needed) during corona.”

Babita announced her pregnancy, via social media, to the world in the seventh month.
Babita announced her pregnancy, via social media, to the world in the seventh month.

The champion from Haryana, who is married to wrestler Vivek Suhag, says Covid times are not easy for expecting mothers. Ask if she too is finding it tough to become a mother in Covid times, and she replies, “ Main manage kar leti har situation ko. Apne liye bhi time nikalna ho... I keep myself prepared. Mujhe acha lagta hai kaam karna (I manage to juggle and find out time for myself in any situation; and I like to work so take out time for that as well).”

Of late, she says she has taken to reading more. She has been spending time reading texts such as “Mahabharata, Ramayana, and especially Sundar Kand”, to help her gain strength for this new responsibility. Besides, she keeps herself fit and occupied with jogging, walking, and her work as a politician.

And who better to seek guidance than her elder sis Geeta Phogat. “She keeps giving me tips, whether it’s about shopping or otherwise. Badi behen hain woh aur is daur se guzar chuki hain. She asks me to be happy and stress-free. As and when I get time, when I go for shopping, toh mai Geeta se pooch leti hoon. Woh experience ho chuki hain ab. And she always guide me saying ‘Kaam apna karte rehna hai’. Toh kaam main pura karti hoon, including political work and household work. Main pregnancy se pehle jaise apna kaam karti thi, waise hi abhi bhi karti ja rahi hoon. Bas khaane peene ka dhyan rakhti hoon,” she adds.

Babita says she’s ecstatic and thrilled to become a mother for the first time.
Babita says she’s ecstatic and thrilled to become a mother for the first time.

Talk about her recent baby shower, and she gushes, saying, “Bahut acha lag raha hai. Pehli baar maa banne jaa rahi hoon. Ek alag si khushi hai (I’m ecstatic and thrilled to become a mother for the first time).” And speaking on the “new journey”, Phogat who broke the news in her seventh month of pregnancy on social media, says: “Har ek din excitement mein jaa raha hai. Bas intezar hai us ghadi ka; hum sab wait kar rahe hai. Har kisi ko khushi hoti hai parents banne ki aur Vivek bhi bahut excited and happy hain (Everyday brings with it its own excitement. We’re all waiting for the moment when the baby comes to this world),” she smiles.

A host of celebrities are expecting during currently, including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Amrita Rao. So, does that translate to the peer pressure of looking good all the time? She laughs, and says, “Jo lady pregnant hoti hai, woh waise hi khubsoorat hoti hai. Chahe koi bhi ho. Usko aur khubsorat dikhne ki zarurat nahi (A pregnant woman as it is radiates beauty, regardless of any special efforts)!”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s terror arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s terror arsenal: Intel
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Serum Institute says ‘Covishield’ safe and immunogenic
Serum Institute says ‘Covishield’ safe and immunogenic
‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre
‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre
Farmers’ protest in India is concerning, says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Farmers’ protest in India is concerning, says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Kim Jong Un given experimental Covid-19 vaccine by China, says US analyst
Kim Jong Un given experimental Covid-19 vaccine by China, says US analyst
BSF raising day: Will protect country from infiltration attempts: DG BSF
BSF raising day: Will protect country from infiltration attempts: DG BSF
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In