Babita Phogat on being preggers in Covid times: Main apne aap ko mentally taiyyar rakhti hun

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 13:29 IST

Commonwealth Games gold medallist, wrestler Babita Phogat is basking in the happiness of pregnancy. The mother-to-be recently shared some pictures from her baby shower on social media, and “cherished every single moment of it”. And soon after revelling in the wedding celebrations of her younger sister — Sangeeta with wrestler Bajrang Punia — Babita tells us, “I haven’t rested from the day I got to know I’m pregnant. Main apne aap ko mentally tayyar rakhti hoon kisi bhi cheez ke liye... We enjoyed Sangeeta’s wedding thoroughly. There were only family members considering the safety (precautions needed) during corona.”

Babita announced her pregnancy, via social media, to the world in the seventh month.

The champion from Haryana, who is married to wrestler Vivek Suhag, says Covid times are not easy for expecting mothers. Ask if she too is finding it tough to become a mother in Covid times, and she replies, “ Main manage kar leti har situation ko. Apne liye bhi time nikalna ho... I keep myself prepared. Mujhe acha lagta hai kaam karna (I manage to juggle and find out time for myself in any situation; and I like to work so take out time for that as well).”

Of late, she says she has taken to reading more. She has been spending time reading texts such as “Mahabharata, Ramayana, and especially Sundar Kand”, to help her gain strength for this new responsibility. Besides, she keeps herself fit and occupied with jogging, walking, and her work as a politician.

And who better to seek guidance than her elder sis Geeta Phogat. “She keeps giving me tips, whether it’s about shopping or otherwise. Badi behen hain woh aur is daur se guzar chuki hain. She asks me to be happy and stress-free. As and when I get time, when I go for shopping, toh mai Geeta se pooch leti hoon. Woh experience ho chuki hain ab. And she always guide me saying ‘Kaam apna karte rehna hai’. Toh kaam main pura karti hoon, including political work and household work. Main pregnancy se pehle jaise apna kaam karti thi, waise hi abhi bhi karti ja rahi hoon. Bas khaane peene ka dhyan rakhti hoon,” she adds.

Babita says she’s ecstatic and thrilled to become a mother for the first time.

Talk about her recent baby shower, and she gushes, saying, “Bahut acha lag raha hai. Pehli baar maa banne jaa rahi hoon. Ek alag si khushi hai (I’m ecstatic and thrilled to become a mother for the first time).” And speaking on the “new journey”, Phogat who broke the news in her seventh month of pregnancy on social media, says: “Har ek din excitement mein jaa raha hai. Bas intezar hai us ghadi ka; hum sab wait kar rahe hai. Har kisi ko khushi hoti hai parents banne ki aur Vivek bhi bahut excited and happy hain (Everyday brings with it its own excitement. We’re all waiting for the moment when the baby comes to this world),” she smiles.

A host of celebrities are expecting during currently, including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Amrita Rao. So, does that translate to the peer pressure of looking good all the time? She laughs, and says, “Jo lady pregnant hoti hai, woh waise hi khubsoorat hoti hai. Chahe koi bhi ho. Usko aur khubsorat dikhne ki zarurat nahi (A pregnant woman as it is radiates beauty, regardless of any special efforts)!”

