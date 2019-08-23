Becky Morgan to defend Women’s Indian Open title

other-sports

Becky Morgan, who had to wait for 18 years before posting her first professional win at last year’s Hero Women’s Indian Open, will be back to defend the title when the current edition gets underway at the DLF Golf and Country Club from October 3-6.

Apart from the 44-year-old Morgan, who will arrive with a lot of belief as “this (India) is the place where I can win as the courses suit my game”, others to headline the $500,000 Ladies European Tour (LET) event are previous winners Caroline Hedwall, Camille Chevalier and Europe’s current Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew.

Gaurika Bishnoi and Tvesa Malik, who were the best Indians at tied 13 last year, will be leading the home challenge.

Fruitful season

With earnings of ~10,49,700 on the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI), 2019 has been a fruitful season for Gaurika.

With two wins out of 11 appearances on the WGAI, the 21-year-old from Gurgaon appears to be a contender for the top pay cheque of $ 75,000.

Tvesa played quite a bit of her golf on the LET this season, and her best finish was 41st at the Lalla Meryem Cup.

On the WGAI, she has two wins in four appearances, and her familiarity with the course conditions will have the 23-year-old fancying her chances in the 114-player field, notwithstanding that some changes have been made to the third, sixth and ninth holes at the Gary Player-designed course for this event.

With more Indians playing on the LET, confidence is high, driven as the girls are by the exploits of Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, both winners on the LET.

