BFI should do away with selection trials: Mary Kom

Veteran boxer Mary Kom on Wednesday indicated that the system of boxers having to go through trials ahead of big tournaments needs to be relooked at.

Earlier, it had emerged that the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) cancelled trials in Mary Kom’s 51kg category for the World Boxing Championships and had sent her name for it based on her past performances.

IANS had reported that Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen, who would have faced Mary Kom in the trial, had then shot a letter to the BFI seeking an explanation as to why she was not given a chance to compete for the spot despite being ready to appear for the trials.

“It’s not in my hand,” Mary Kom said when asked if the system of trials should be shunted. “It is up to the BFI. Maybe they can change the programme. Those who are performing can get direct quotas to the tournaments,” she said.

The 36-year-old six-time world champion then gave the example of badminton.

“Other games don’t have trials. Have Saina Nehwal and P.V. SIndhu ever given trials? Sometimes it feels very strange to keep giving these trials. I have said very clearly, the authorities should decide who is doing better. I will not decide,” she said.

Mary Kom also denied any role in her name being sent directly for the World’s and the cancellation of the trials. “Ask BFI about that. These kind of decisions I cannot take by myself. I had no involvement in this decision. This is all in the hands of the BFI,” she said.

Mary Kom has won six golds and a silver at the AIBA Women’s World Championships, thus making her the most successful boxer in the tournament’s history. The 2019 edition of the World Championships will be held from October 3 to 13 in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

