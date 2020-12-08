e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Boxing federation elections postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Boxing federation elections postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The AGM was to take place at the federation headquarters in Gurugram but “a majority of the state associations” sought a postponement citing the pandemic. The elections were originally scheduled in September but were put off due to the pandemic even at that time.

other-sports Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 12:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of The words boxing gloves.
File image of The words boxing gloves.(REUTERS)
         

The Boxing Federation of India elections, which were to be conducted at its December 18 Annual General Meeting, have been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AGM was to take place at the federation headquarters in Gurugram but “a majority of the state associations” sought a postponement citing the pandemic. The elections were originally scheduled in September but were put off due to the pandemic even at that time.

“...state associations of BFI have written to the Ld. Returning Officer, Justice Rajesh Tandon, appointed to conduct the elections requesting the Ld RO to postpone the elections due to the ongoing pandemic,” BFI President Ajay Singh stated in a letter sent across to presidents and secretaries of all affiliated states and units of the body.

The BFI needs to get its elections done by the end of this year to regain recognition from the sports ministry.

“The learned RO considered their request and has recommended that the AGM and elections be postponed. This has also been confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association.

“...the BFI AGM and elections, which were scheduled to be held on 18.12.2020, are now postponed. The date for holding the AGM and elections of BFI will be intimated separately,” he added.

Singh was being challenged by former Mumbai Cricket Association president and BJP leader Ashish Shelar for the president’s post. He filed his nomination papers on December 2 after being included in the BFI electoral college.

The 48-year-old Shelar is a former sports minister of Maharashtra. He is a former chairman of the Mumbai District Football Association, that has 350 clubs under its wings, the release stated.

He is currently an MLA from the Bandra West constituency.

Singh took charge in 2016 following elections conducted under the supervision of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

tags
top news
Centre hits out ‘hypocritical’ opposition over Bharat Bandh support
Centre hits out ‘hypocritical’ opposition over Bharat Bandh support
Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim
Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim
Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre is not worried about widening fiscal gap
Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre is not worried about widening fiscal gap
Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass
Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass
LIVE: Will present oppn parties’ collective stand before President tomorrow, says Sharad Pawar
LIVE: Will present oppn parties’ collective stand before President tomorrow, says Sharad Pawar
Relief for small businesses: Now, only four GSTR-3B returns a year instead of 12
Relief for small businesses: Now, only four GSTR-3B returns a year instead of 12
Diego Maradona museum in India, golden ‘hand of God’ statue star attraction
Diego Maradona museum in India, golden ‘hand of God’ statue star attraction
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In