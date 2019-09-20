‘Boxing is about wanting to dominate world like a hungry young lion’ - Amit Panghal after reaching Worlds final

other-sports

After becoming the first Indian to reach the finals of World Boxing Championships, Amit Panghal said that the sport is all about the obsession of getting the most from yourself. The boxer posted a video on Twitter and said, “Reaching the Final #wbc2019, I would say that in boxing, it is about the obsession of getting the most from yourself; wanting to dominate the world like a hungry young lion...Thanks to All...@aapkadharam @CaptAbhimanyu @iamsunnydeol”.

Panghal on Friday became the first Indian boxer to enter the finals of the Men’s World Boxing Championships. He defeated Saken Bibossinov 3-2 in the semi-finals in the 52 kg weight category.

The boxer will now take on Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov in the summit clash.

Earlier in the day, Manish Kaushik had to settle for the bronze medal as he lost 0-5 in the semi-final clash against reigning world champion Andy Cruz Gomez of Cuba.

With this, Kaushik has joined Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017), to win the World Championships bronze for India.

