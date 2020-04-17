e-paper
Other Sports / Broncos Miller tests positive for Covid-19

Broncos Miller tests positive for Covid-19

Miller is the second active NFL player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen revealed that he is recovering from COVID-19 after also testing positive.

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 08:29 IST
Agence France-Presse
Los Angeles
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 30, 2019 Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers(AFP)
         

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second NFL player to be hit with the disease which has caused a pandemic.

Miller’s agent Joby Branion told the NFL Network television network Miller was resting at home and is “in good spirits.” He added that Miller plans to speak publicly on Friday.

Miller is the second active NFL player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen revealed that he is recovering from COVID-19 after also testing positive.

Allen said he has since gotten over his virus symptoms, one of which included losing his sense of taste.

