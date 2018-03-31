Commonwealth Games 2018: IOA silent on syringes found in players’ rooms

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) medical staff, accompanying the 200-plus member contingent to the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, is silent on the issue of disposal syringes reportedly found in the rooms occupied by Indian athletes at the Games Village.

Australia strictly follows the “no needle policy” and the IOA had circulated a mail among National Sports Federations (NSFs) to abide by the host country’s rules.

IOA medical expert Sachin Jain, accompanying the contingent, said he had no idea about the incident. “I can’t tell you (anything) as I have no details. The chef-de-mission can give you more information.”

Chef de mission, Vikram Singh Sisodia, was unavailable for comments despite several calls and text messages. Jain also didn’t disclose whether he has set up a medical room and if any athlete has visited him for treatment since the opening of the Games Village on March 25. “I cannot comment on this,” he said.

At the Rio Olympic Games, IOA medical officer Pawandeep Singh Kohli was in the midst of a controversy as, despite being at the venue, he didn’t attend to wrestler Vinesh Phogat who got injured during her 48kg bout. She received treated from local doctors on the mat.

In January, the IOA had named Kohli chairman of the medical commission, but didn’t include him the Commonwealth Games contingent, instead appointing Arun Mendiratta as chief medical officer who was dropped by the government.

As per the “no needle policy”, athletes can’t use syringes on their own even if they are meant to inject multi-vitamins. “Athletes or medical staff can’t administer injection in their rooms; it’s against the policy. Under no circumstances can athletes carry syringes in their baggage. Even if an athlete is given an injection in the (contingent’s) medical room at the Games Village, he has to fill up a form specifying the need,” an IOA official said on condition of anonymity.

He added that medical experts in Australia prefer oral tablets and injections are used in rare cases. “It was strictly followed during the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games,” he added.