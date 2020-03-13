e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Coronavirus fears: Greek organisers halt Olympic torch relay because of large crowds

Coronavirus fears: Greek organisers halt Olympic torch relay because of large crowds

The rest of the torch relay on Greek soil has been cancelled,” the committee said, adding that the Olympic flame would be handed over to Tokyo organisers on March 19 as scheduled, but without spectators.

other-sports Updated: Mar 13, 2020 18:28 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Athens
Japanese Olympic marathon champion, Mizuki Noguch, the second torchbearer, holds the torch.
Japanese Olympic marathon champion, Mizuki Noguch, the second torchbearer, holds the torch.(AP)
         

Greece’s Olympic Committee on Friday said it was cancelling the rest of the torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Games on Greek soil as large crowds had turned out despite coronavirus warnings. “The rest of the torch relay on Greek soil has been cancelled,” the committee said, adding that the Olympic flame would be handed over to Tokyo organisers on March 19 as scheduled, but without spectators. It noted that crowds had ignored “repeated warnings” not to gather in force at stopovers in the torch relay.

Greece has so far declared 117 cases of the coronavirus, one of whom died on Thursday after 10 days in hospital. The move was announced after a large crowd mobbed Hollywood actor Gerard Butler as he lit a cauldron in the city of Sparta.

Butler had starred as the ancient Spartan King Leonidas in the 2007 epic ‘300’, and repeated his famous line from the movie -- ‘This is Sparta’ -- for gathered media. The flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in ancient Olympia on Thursday amid an unprecedented health lockdown as Greece registered its first death from coronavirus.

The ceremony was held without spectators after dozens of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the broader western Peloponnese. Up to 12,000 had been expected to make their way to Olympia, where the ancient Games were held.

Only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, compared to 700 originally, were allowed to attend Thursday’s ceremony.

tags
top news
SC to hear only urgent matters from Monday, restricts entry into courtrooms
SC to hear only urgent matters from Monday, restricts entry into courtrooms
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
CBI files fresh case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, raids properties, firms
CBI files fresh case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, raids properties, firms
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Gold prices crash over Rs 1,000 as investors liquidate assets over coronavirus fears
Gold prices crash over Rs 1,000 as investors liquidate assets over coronavirus fears
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Delhi Assembly passes resolution against implementation of NPR, NRC
Delhi Assembly passes resolution against implementation of NPR, NRC
Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme
Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports