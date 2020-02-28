e-paper
Coronavirus impact: India pulls out of shooting World Cup in Cyprus

Coronavirus impact: India pulls out of shooting World Cup in Cyprus

India pulls out of shooting World Cup in Cyprus, citing novel coronavirus threat, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of
File photo of (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

India on Friday pulled out of the upcoming shooting World Cup in Cyprus, citing the novel coronovirus threat there.

The shotgun world cup, recognised by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), is scheduled to be held from March 4 to 13. The Indian team withdrew from the tournament on the advice of the government, a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) source told PTI.

“The coronavirus threat is the only reason we are pulling out and it has been done on the advice of central agencies,” he said. The deadly virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed close to 3000 people and infected nearly 80,000 globally. India is also scheduled to host a combined world cup from March 16 to 26 at the Dr Karni Singh Range here.

Cyprus does not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus yet but suspected cases are being quarantined as precautionary measure.

Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
5% quota for Muslims in educational institutions: Nawab Malik
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
Sonia forms Cong’s fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
