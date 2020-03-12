Coronavirus impact: WWE SmackDown in Detroit this week cancelled?

other-sports

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 16:08 IST

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is also on the verge of being hit by coronavirus pandemic. There are already rumours circulating that the upcoming WrestleMania set to take place on April 5 in Tampa Bay could be postponed. Tampa area reporter Jon Alba on Thursday tweeted that things are not looking positive at the moment, and the WWE could be making an announcement on the same within the next 24 hours. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon last week had said at a media event that the WWE officials are keeping an eye on the things, and safety of performers will be a priority. WWE also released a video of superstar Braun Strowman talking about practicing good hygiene and asked fans to “Wash these hands”.

In times such as these, more bad news for WWE fans came on Thursday morning when PWInsider reported that WWE officials have decided to cancel its SmackDown Live event in Detroit this week and are planning to hold it inside the Performance Center in Ohio. A similar report was also broken out by Paul Davis from Wrestling News Co. and Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com. WWE NXT event this week was also held inside the Performance Center.

Also read: Shayna Baszler announces her arrival, Undertaker Returns

Immediately after the news broke out, the WWE came out with a statement to announce that the Friday Night Smackdown event in Detroit has not been cancelled, but added that contingencies are being planned in case they have to make the decision in the coming days.

“WWE has not cancelled Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit, however, based on the current situation, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues,” the WWE statement said.

Also read: Vince McMahon reportedly gives up on another WWE superstar

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has always maintained the policy of “the show must go on”. Over the years, the company has carried out an entire show even after some of the worst possible real-life situations creating troubles to do so. In 1999, during Over the Edge pay-per-view, wrestler Owen Hart fell down while performing a stunt and died. But Vince made the decision to continue the show. Just last year, when several superstars were stranded in Saudi Arabia before SmackDown’s episode, WWE filled in the hours with NXT talent rampaging the show.

It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to cancel/postpone any event, including WrestleMania, it will mark a rare occasion in company’s history.