e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / COVID-positive hockey player Mandeep Singh shifted to hospital after oxygen level drop

COVID-positive hockey player Mandeep Singh shifted to hospital after oxygen level drop

Mandeep and five other national players -- captain Manpreet Singh, defenders Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, drag-flicker Varun Kumar and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak -- tested positive for COVID-19 last week after reaching Bengaluru for the national camp, which starts on August 20.

other-sports Updated: Aug 11, 2020 10:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of Mandeep Singh.
File image of Mandeep Singh.(Hockey India)
         

Indian hockey team forward Mandeep Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after his blood oxygen level dropped but his condition is stable, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Tuesday. Mandeep and five other national players -- captain Manpreet Singh, defenders Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, drag-flicker Varun Kumar and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak -- tested positive for COVID-19 last week after reaching Bengaluru for the national camp, which starts on August 20.

“During night monitoring of vitals on August 10 (Monday) it was found that Mandeep Singh’s blood oxygen level was dropping below normal which indicated that he is moving from mild to moderate severity of COVID,” the SAI said in a statement.

“SAI authorities on campus took an immediate decision to shift him to SS Sparsh multispeciality hospital as a precautionary measure. His condition is currently stable,” added the statement. The 25-year-old has played 129 games for India and scored 60 goals so far. He was a part of the gold-winning team at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy.

According to SAI, the players contracted the disease, in all probability, while travelling to Bengaluru from different parts of the country after a month-long break. Their vitals are being checked four times everyday, the SAI stated. More than 22 lakh people have been infected by the virus in India.

The country has recorded over 45,000 deaths due to the dreaded infection so far.

tags
top news
Maintaining peace with India a diplomatic priority, says China amid Ladakh border tension
Maintaining peace with India a diplomatic priority, says China amid Ladakh border tension
Rahul Gandhi suggests MGNREGA, NYAY to help poor, then shoots a question
Rahul Gandhi suggests MGNREGA, NYAY to help poor, then shoots a question
Over 53,000 new Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths take India’s tally to 2.26 million, recovery rate at 69.79%
Over 53,000 new Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths take India’s tally to 2.26 million, recovery rate at 69.79%
Bihar polls will be held on time, says Election Commission
Bihar polls will be held on time, says Election Commission
LIVE: More than 2.52 cr samples tested for Covid-19 till now, says ICMR
LIVE: More than 2.52 cr samples tested for Covid-19 till now, says ICMR
Video of headmaster taking money from students in Champaran goes viral
Video of headmaster taking money from students in Champaran goes viral
Google launches People Cards in India to make users more visible online
Google launches People Cards in India to make users more visible online
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In