e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Deontay Wilder exercises rematch clause for third fight with Tyson Fury: Reports

Deontay Wilder exercises rematch clause for third fight with Tyson Fury: Reports

Despite clamour for a unification fight between Fury and fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, Wilder was widely expected to exercise his contractual right for a rematch -- likely to take place by July.

other-sports Updated: Mar 01, 2020 11:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Los Angeles
Deontay Wilder in action against Tyson Fury.
Deontay Wilder in action against Tyson Fury.(REUTERS)
         

Dethroned world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has exercised his rematch clause and will fight Tyson Fury a third time, according to media reports.

BT Sport, citing promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren, and Yahoo Sports, reported Wilder had officially exercised his contractual rematch clause and will take on Fury for a third time later this year.

The news comes a week after Britain’s Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their heavyweight title rematch in Las Vegas.

Despite clamour for a unification fight between Fury and fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, Wilder was widely expected to exercise his contractual right for a rematch -- likely to take place by July.

In a video message posted on social media on late Friday, Wilder promised to return “in a few months.” “I will rise again,” Wilder stated. “I will be back. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title.

“I’ll see you in a few months. For the war has just begun.” Wilder also said Friday that he would keep co-trainer Mark Breland in his corner, despite earlier hints that he was ready to part company with Breland, who threw in the towel in the seventh round of the loss to Fury.

“I’m a warrior. I feel the same way I felt on fight night -- if I have to go out, I want to go out on my shield,” Wilder said.

“But I understand that my corner and my team has my best interest at heart. Mark Breland is still a part of Team Wilder and our team looks forward to preparing for the rematch.” Breland, a former Olympic and world champion, called a halt to last week’s fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena after Wilder had been knocked down twice and pummelled relentlessly by Fury.

Fury seized the World Boxing Council heavyweight title from Wilder, 14 months after the two fought to a dramatic split-decision draw in their first meeting in Los Angeles.

tags
top news
Amit Shah lands in Kolkata to take on TMC, Left protesters hit streets
Amit Shah lands in Kolkata to take on TMC, Left protesters hit streets
Cargo trains collide in MP’s Singrauli, loco pilots trapped
Cargo trains collide in MP’s Singrauli, loco pilots trapped
Delhi Police deploys large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
Delhi Police deploys large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
How a special squad caught gangster Ravi Pujari
How a special squad caught gangster Ravi Pujari
India vs NZ LIVE: Boult shines to reduce India to 90/6 at stumps
India vs NZ LIVE: Boult shines to reduce India to 90/6 at stumps
Great guy, Modi: US President Trump tells a home crowd
Great guy, Modi: US President Trump tells a home crowd
Annoyed of others joining your WhatsApp group? Here’s a simple solution
Annoyed of others joining your WhatsApp group? Here’s a simple solution
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports