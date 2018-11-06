Elavenil Valarivan-Hriday Hazarika shoot gold at Asian Championship with world record score

India’s 10m rifle mixed team pairing of Elavenil Valarivan and Hriday Hazarika struck gold at the 11th Asian Championship with a junior world record score in the final here Tuesday.

Mehuli Ghosh and Arjun Babuta also won bronze in the same event.

Elavenil and Hriday earlier qualified for the five-team final in third position with a combined score of 835.8. Mehuli and Arjun logged 833.5 to qualify in fourth place.

In the 45-shot final, the gold medal winning pair made a strong start and led from the start, except briefly going into second after 20-shots, to the silver winning Chinese pair of Shi Mengyao and Wang Yuefeng. They eventually finished with a score of 502.1, which is a World and Asian Junior record in the event. The Chinese pair finished with 500.9.

READ: Rohit Sharma becomes first player to hit 4 T20 international centuries

The pair of Mehuli and Arjun were third throughout the length final and ended with a score of 436.9 to claim bronze.

The juniors had begun their campaign on Monday with three silver and a bronze medal with Elavenil finishing third in the individual women’s air rifle junior competition and silver in the team format. Mehuli and Arjun had also won silver in the team competition.

India’s have so far won six medals from the competition with one gold, three silver and two bronze. PTI BS BS

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 21:10 IST