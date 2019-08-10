Everyone says I’ve won the championship and I hate it: MotoGP’s legend-in-the-making Marc Marquez | Exclusive

other-sports

Leading the championship by a healthy 63 points at the halfway stage, Marc Marquez is on his way to a sixth MotoGP world crown. Currently tied with the great Mick Doohan with five titles, the Spaniard is only behind Italian legends Giacomo Agostini (8) and Valentino Rossi (7). But few would doubt the 26-year-old from taking the lead in that race.

HT caught up with ‘The Ant’ to discuss his phenomenal run in, the lack of competition in recent years for him and his attempt at the wheel of a Formula One car.

Six wins in 10 races this year and leading the championship by 63 points. Another championship in the bag?

Now everybody says that I have already won the championship and I hate it. There are still nine races to finish the championship. A lot of things can happen and we have to give our 100 percent and fight a lot if we want to win this year.

Five championships in the last six years but from an outsider’s point of view, don’t you think the sport becomes boring if the same rider wins every time?

Maybe it’s boring if the sport is boring, but in MotoGP, in all races, there is a big spectacle for the fans and I also try to give my best just to make all the people who follow MotoGP enjoy.

What makes you better than the rest?

I don’t know! What I can say is that on the circuit I am really happy with the team I have, it’s like my second family, they help me with everything and consequently I have this sense of calm.

You have had some great fights with Valentino Rossi over the years. Do you see him winning another world title?

I don’t know, nobody knows the future. What I do know is that he is still very fast.

Andrea Dovizioso has been your real competitor the last two seasons by finishing runner-up. He is again second in the title race this year.

Andrea is a rider who two years ago I wouldn’t have bet on to win the championship and now he is my hardest rival. For this reason I say that all the riders are fast. He has improved a lot in these last years and we can see that he is strong and a great rival.

Rossi has tested a Ferrari, Lorenzo has driven the Mercedes, you drove the Toro Rosso F1 car last year. Any chance of seeing you drive four wheelers?

Not for the moment. I prefer two wheels and MotoGP.

How was the experience of driving an F1 car, especially at the historical Red Bull Ring?

I have to say that I enjoyed a lot. The experience driving a Formula One car was fantastic. It was just amazing. The night before I was thinking all time, how it would be etc. I really wanted to drive an F1 car, and thanks to Red Bull for making it possible. The main difference maybe was at the time of braking, in F1 you brake late, later than MotoGP, but the feeling is really nice. The adrenaline is the same, lots of it! When you ride or drive more than 300km/h, imagine feeling the adrenaline.

Will anyone emulate John Surtees to win world titles in both Formula 1 and MotoGP?

I think that now it would be difficult compete in both sports, but I can’t be sure.

What do you like to indulge in when you are not racing? What are your other interests?

I like to be in (my hometown) Cervera and enjoy there with my friends and family. It is also a great environment for training, exactly what I need when I’m not in races or events.

