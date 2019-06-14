Ferrari drops appeal against Sebastian Vettel penalty

Ferrari confirmed Friday they had dropped plans to appeal against a five-second penalty which cost Sebastian Vettel his first victory of the season at last week’s Canadian Grand Prix.

However, the Italian team said it is considering whether to request an official review of the incident in which Vettel finished the race first on the track but had to surrender victory to Lewis Hamilton following the sanction.

“We have withdrawn our intention to appeal but we are looking at asking for a review,” said a Ferrari spokesman.

Vettel was punished for making an unsafe re-entry into the action after 48 laps of Sunday’s race after running off track and across a strip of grass.

His move squeezed second-placed Hamilton of Mercedes towards a wall and was judged dangerous by race stewards.

Vettel held on to win the race ‘on the road’, but after his time penalty was applied he dropped to second and Hamilton claimed a record-equalling seventh victory in Canada.

Ferrari’s decision to drop the appeal was expected because in-race sanctions are not subject to appeal, according to the sport’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA).

However, the post-race review option remains open but the team are obliged to provide a “significant new element” that was unavailable to race stewards at the time of the incident.

The team have until Sunday June 23 to formally ask for the review.

Hamilton’s fifth win of the season and third in succession lifted him 29 points clear of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the title race. Vettel is third.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 15:21 IST