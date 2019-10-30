e-paper
FIH Olympic Qualifiers: Birender Lakra replaces injured Varun Kumar in Indian team

The Indian men’s team will play Russia on November 1 and 2 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

other-sports Updated: Oct 30, 2019 19:41 IST
PTI
PTI
Bhubaneswar
File image of Indian hockey player Birender Lakra.
File image of Indian hockey player Birender Lakra.(Getty Images)
         

Dragflicker Varun Kumar was on Wednesday ruled out of India’s FIH Olympic Qualifiers against Russia owing to a shoulder injury and replaced by defender Birender Lakra.

The Indian men’s team will play Russia on November 1 and 2 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here.

Hockey India announced the replacement for Varun who sustained an injury on his shoulder and right bicep.

“Varun Kumar got injured on Monday while training. He has been receiving treatment since then, but unfortunately, it has not shown enough signs of improvement,” said chief coach Graham Reid.

He added, “We have decided to replace him with Birendra Lakra, a class defender with over 170 International caps. He is very experienced and knows well the conditions in Bhubaneswar.”

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 19:40 IST

