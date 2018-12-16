Five greatest wins of PV Sindhu’s career

The stock of PV Sindhu is on the up and up, the Hyderabad sensation has been India’s best badminton player over the last couple of years.

On Sunday She added another title to her growing list by winning the BWF Tour Finals, becoming the first Indian to do so.

Here is a list of top five wins by India’s ace badminton player in her career.

Rio Olympics – silver

Sindhu told the world about her undoubted abilities in the 2016 Rio Olympics. She stormed into the final of the quadrennial event becoming the first Indian to do so.

She took the first game in the final against Carolina Marin 21-19 but succumbed in the next two. She may have lost the final but won the heart of almost every Indian.

Indian Open 2017- Gold

Every great player has that quality, to put the past behind him/her. That is exactly what Sindhu did in the final of Indian open last year. Sindhu avenged her loss to Carolina Marin by beating her in straight games to win her first Indian Open title.

During the tournament she beat Saina Nehwal and Sung Ji Hyun to get to the final.

China Open Super Series 2016 – Gold

Olympics may have been a real high for Sindhu but what followed was a real disappointment. The performances led a lot to be desired.

The string of bad performances ended when she became the second Indian to win the China Open Super Series after Saina Nehwal beating Sun Yu 21-11, 17-21, 21-11 in the final

Malaysian Open Title 2013- Gold

PV Sindhu won her first Grand prix gold by winning the Malaysian Open title in 2013. She beat Gu Juan 21–17, 17–21, 21–19 in the final to win the title.

With this win she let the competition know that she wasn’t here to just make up the numbers.

BWF Tour Finals 2018 – Gold

Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF Tour finals by beating Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 21-17 in the final.

She had looked in prime form throughout the tournament and beat some top ranked players to get gold in the final.

