Formula One moves summer break to add race flexibility

other-sports

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:36 IST

Formula One will bring its summer shutdown period forward to March and April and extend it by a week, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, world motorsport’s governing body said Wednesday.

The decision was taken in order to free up the August break for a racing calendar decimated by the deadly virus that has forced organisers to postpone the first four events of the season.

The FIA said, in agreement with the teams and championship promoter, it was “moving it the summer shutdown period from July and August to March and April and extending it from 14 to 21 days.”

“All competitors must therefore observe a shutdown period of 21 consecutive days during the months of March and/or April,” the statement added.

The change ensures teams are on equal footing, with the spread of the virus forcing some to suspend activities and others placing staff in quarantine.

The original schedule included a four-week gap between the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 2 and the Belgian Grand Prix on August 30.

However, the season was thrown into turmoil last week with the Australian Grand Prix cancelled just hours before cars were due to hit the track, with races in Vietnam and Bahrain also called off.

The Chinese Grand Prix on April 19 had already been postponed.

The status of races in the Netherlands (May 3), Spain (May 10) and Monaco (May 24) is also in question. Officials said last Friday they were pencilling in the start of the season for “Europe at the end of May”.