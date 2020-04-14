e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / French Grand Prix decision expected in days - organisers

French Grand Prix decision expected in days - organisers

The grand prix scheduled for June 28 is the first race on the revised Formula One world championship calendar with nine races already scrapped or suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

other-sports Updated: Apr 14, 2020 16:03 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(REUTERS)
         

A decision on whether to go ahead with June’s French Formula One Grand Prix behind closed doors or to postpone or scrap the event will be made in the coming days, organisers said Monday.

The grand prix scheduled for June 28 is the first race on the revised Formula One world championship calendar with nine races already scrapped or suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement Sunday that the lockdown in France will be extended until May 11 and public gatherings banned until mid-July, a spokesman for the race organisers told AFP that they “have been studying all scenarios” including postponement or staging the event behind closed doors.

F1 sports director Ross Brawn said last week he could envisage the start of the F1 season in Europe in July with a race excluding the public.

top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Don’t panic, there’s no shortage’: Amit Shah assures as India readies for extended lockdown life
‘Don’t panic, there’s no shortage’: Amit Shah assures as India readies for extended lockdown life
Covid-19 Updates| Till now 1036 people have been cured: Health Ministry
Covid-19 Updates| Till now 1036 people have been cured: Health Ministry
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports