Home / Other Sports / German driver suspended by Audi after getting professional gamer to race for him in Formula E esports

German driver suspended by Audi after getting professional gamer to race for him in Formula E esports

"Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities for Audi -- this applies to all activities the brand is involved in without exception," said Audi in a statement.

other-sports Updated: May 26, 2020 19:39 IST
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON
Team of Professional eSport Gamers Playing in Competitive MMORPG/ Strategy Video Game on a Cyber Games Tournament.
Team of Professional eSport Gamers Playing in Competitive MMORPG/ Strategy Video Game on a Cyber Games Tournament. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Audi suspended German driver Daniel Abt with immediate effect on Tuesday after he got a professional gamer to race under his name in a Formula E esports race at the weekend.

Abt apologised on Sunday for the deception in the series’ ‘Race at Home Challenge’ and was fined 10,000 euros ($10,956).

“Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities for Audi -- this applies to all activities the brand is involved in without exception,” said Audi in a statement.

“For this reason, Audi Sport has decided to suspend Daniel Abt with immediate effect.”

The real-life Formula E season is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.9127 euros)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

