Goldberg names two superstars who he would like to face in WWE

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:13 IST

After redeeming himself inside the WWE ring against Dolph Zigler at WWE SummerSlam a few months back, Goldberg has his eye set on veterans Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. At the red carpet ahead of Smackdown’s Fox debut last week, he was asked about the superstar he would like to face and the former Universal champion picked Reigns and Strowman.

“God who wouldn’t I like to face that I haven’t faced?” Goldberg said. “You know, Roman [Reigns] and Braun [Strowman] are two guys that I would like to test their metal a little bit. Georgia against Georgia Tech (Reigns’ alma mater), that kind of a built-in in rivlary. But I’m good. Whoever they toss in front of me, I’ll decimate. It’s all good,” he told Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo.

In 2016, Goldberg made his return to WWE after a period of 12 years. He crushed Brock Lesnar on his return at Survivor Series, where he used just three spears and a jackhammer.

Later, he went on to win the Universal title, defeating Kevin Owens at Fastlane 2017. At Wrestlemania 33 that took a place a month later, Lesnar overpowered the champion to the title off him.

In 2018, Goldberg was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame. A year later, he made his comeback to face The Undertaker for the first time in his career.

That match would take place at WWE Super Show-Down in Jeddah. Goldberg was heavily criticised for his performance as he failed to execute moves and also injured The Undertaker.

Two months later, Goldberg finally redeemed himself by defeating Dolph Ziggler.

The Hall of Famer has not retired from WWE yet and is open to make an in-ring return. Though, the superstars might hesitate to face him given his match against The Deadman.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:13 IST