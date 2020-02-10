Goldberg could defeat The Fiend and face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 36: Report

other-sports

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 16:30 IST

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt has had a phenomenal year so far. Since returning to action after WrestleMania 35, Wyatt has transformed his wrestling career with ‘The Fiend’ gimmick and has gone on to win the WWE Universal Championship. He has been dominant in all of his victories so far, with no wrestler able to find the answer towards his smash-mouth style. Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, and The Miz, all tried and failed to overthrow Wyatt.

However, it looks like WWE have found the guy to topple ‘The Fiend’. It is none other than Goldberg. The 53-year-old WWE Hall of Famer is odds on favourite to win the Universal title match at Super ShowDown.

READ | WWE Raw: Massive star to make debut in build-up to Wrestlemania 36 match

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News) has reported that there is a chance Goldberg could be the person to finally beat The Fiend. Meltzer said that WWE may look to protect Goldberg for a possible appearance at WrestleMania 35 as he a popular figure in the wrestling world and this could lead to him toppling The Fiend in Saudi Arabia.

Initial reports said that WWE is looking to book a Fiend vs Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 36 but Meltzer says that plans could change into a Goldberg vs Roman match as it would be more marketable to the fans.

Until Goldberg’s appearance on last week’s SmackDown, there seemed to be no challengers waiting in line for Wyatt. So Goldberg’s appearance makes it an interesting feud for the top championship on SmackDown.

Goldberg has been a dominant force in wrestling for much of his career and he looks like a credible challenger for ‘The Fiend’. The fans don’t expect Wyatt to lose but with Goldberg’s name in the fray, it does bring doubt in the mind. Mind you, we all thought he was going to get beat by Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Until he didn’t.