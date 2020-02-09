WWE Raw: Massive star to make debut in build-up to Wrestlemania 36 match

other-sports

When it comes to the WWE NXT women’s division, Shayna Baszler has been a force to be reckoned with. The two-time champion dominated the division since making her debut for the brand in August 10, 2017 and she has beaten almost every major wrestler who has plied their trade for NXT. However, it seems like Baszler will soon be making her way to another brand according to some media reports. Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the former NXT women’s champion will make her RAW debut on Monday to set up a Wrestlemania 36 match against current RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch.

Shayna Baszler had a memorable run as NXT Women’s Champion, till she was defeated for the title by rising talent Rhea Ripley last week. Baszler’s reign as the champion lasted for 416 days, which is the second longest in NXT, only next to Asuka’s 522 days reign.

Over the last two years, the ‘Queen of Spades’ has spent nearly 600 days as NXT Women’s Champion, and defeated the likes of Mia Yim, Io Shirai, Candice Larae, Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai, among others.

A report in Slice Wrestling said: “Vince McMahon is high up on Shayna Baszler and would like to book a WWE Women’s Championship Shayna Baszler vs Becky Lynch match at WrestleMania 36 taking place Sunday April, 5th 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Vince McMahon and Triple H are high up on Shayna’s skills and were impressed with her performance in Survivor Series weekend. ‪There are multiple ways WWE is discussing bringing Shayna Baszler up to the main roster and one of them is in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.”

“There is another booking strategy being discussed as Vince McMahon would like to begin a program between Stephanie McMahon and Becky Lynch and have Shayna Baszler debut as Stephanie’s muscle/enforcer to take out Becky Lynch that will then lead to a match between Becky and Shayna,” the report added.