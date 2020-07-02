e-paper
Govt to constitute National Compliance Platform against Doping in Sport

The panel will have Indian Olympic Association President and National Anti-Doping Agency Director General as its members. The NADA DG will be the member secretary of the 10-member panel.

other-sports Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:02 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Doping, conceptual illustration.
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
         

The government is set to constitute a ‘National Compliance Platform against Doping in Sport’ under the chairmanship of Sports Secretary in line with International Convention adopted by the UNESCO General Conference.

The panel will have Indian Olympic Association President and National Anti-Doping Agency Director General as its members. The NADA DG will be the member secretary of the 10-member panel.The other members will include representatives from the ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, External Affairs, Human Resource Development, Health, and Law and Justice, among others.

In an office memorandum dated June 27, the sports ministry requested the ministries/departments to nominate their representatives.

India is a signatory to the International Convention against Doping in Sport which was adopted unanimously by the 33rd UNESCO General Conference in 2005. The purpose of this Convention is to promote the prevention of and the fight against doping in sport, with a view to its elimination.

“In order to code compliant with International Convention, it has been decided with the approval of competent authority to constitute a National Compliance Platform against Doping in Sport under the chairmanship of Secretary (Sports) and comprising of senior officers from the various ministries/departments,” the office memorandum said.

