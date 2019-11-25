‘Haven’t set myself any target for world titles’ - Pankaj Advani

other-sports

Updated: Nov 25, 2019

At 34, Pankaj Advani has achieved everything in the world of cue sports. Starting off with a maiden world title at the age of 18, Advani now has 23 world titles to his name. Advani visited HT house here along with another great Geet Sethi and spoke at length.

Excerpts:

After winning 23 world titles, are there any more challenges for you?

Challenges are always there but important is that how you handle them. I started at the age of seven and never thought of playing at this level ever. Like everyone has a destiny, I too had one. Every title win makes me excited and after winning every time I tell myself to keep playing don’t know till when.

How long in a year do you play the sport?

So far it is almost seven to eight months as it includes preparations, events and travelling too. I enjoy playing not just winning titles. Certainly, one plays for winning but staying focused on enjoyment part is more important to me. People who know me, including my family, friends, know that I play because I love the sport.

Have you set yourself a target before you quit?

Not at all. People say that winning 23 world titles is a big thing for anyone, but I feel it’s just a process and reward for your hard work. I haven’t set myself any target for world titles. Some say that I would think about quitting when I win my 30th title, but I am not sure. This isn’t a sport where one needs to quit after a certain age.

Who is your toughest opponent currently?

There are a few, including our own Geet Sethi. The Chinese players are a tough nut to crack. The 2015 snooker world championship at Hurghada (Egypt) remains the most exciting match of my life so far. While playing against a 17-year-old Chinese Zhao Xintong, I was almost clueless midway through the game even after taking a good lead. Thank god Xintong committed a fault and I got a chance to win the title 8-6.

Do you think you haven’t got enough recognition despite your success?

There has been a lot of change in people’s perception about the sport and now it is popular in India as well around the world. TV has come up and giving you live coverage. I am satisfied.

What is that one development that thrills you?

The league of sports, which was introduced in India recently, produced enough excitement among fans as well as players. Though the 20-second rule for a shot in the game looks a bit short and we committed many mistakes as well. Variations like six-ball red etc are quite exciting.

How do you plan to develop the game in India?

Besides playing, I have started ‘Cue School by Pankaj Advani’ at Bengaluru. Many schools are associated with us. The purpose is to set up training facilities at schools so that we can create awareness about the sport. I don’t know when but I would like to try my hand at personal coaching as well.