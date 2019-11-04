e-paper
Hockey India names 39 players for junior women’s camp

The players will report to coach Baljeet Singh Saini at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru campus for the camp which will begin on Monday and will conclude on November 28.

other-sports Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File photo of India junior women’s hockey team.
File photo of India junior women’s hockey team.(Hockey India)
         

Hockey India has named the 39 core probables list for the upcoming junior women’s national coaching camp ahead of the 3-Nations Tournament scheduled to be played in Australia. The players will report to coach Baljeet Singh Saini at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru campus for the camp which will begin on Monday and will conclude on November 28. The team will be facing Australia and New Zealand in the tournament beginning December 3.

“The players were put under a strenuous training regime in their last camp in October and they have improved on various aspects tremendously. However, we are expecting tough challenges from Australia and New Zealand and therefore we have jotted a few more things that we need to work on in the next national coaching camp,” said Saini.

“The Indian junior women’s team played brilliantly during the tour of Belarus in June, but we have to perform even better in the 3-nation tournament in Australia. The team will gain a lot of confidence if they perform in a top hockey-playing nation such as Australia,” stated coach Saini.

Core probables list:

Goalkeepers: Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo, F. Ramengmawii

Defenders: Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, Parneet Kaur, Mahima Choudhary, Suman Devi Thoudam

Midfielders: Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kirandeep Kaur, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur, Sushma Kumari, Reet, Chetna, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora, Annu, Sharmila Devi

