‘I was being bullied’ - Former WWE writer reveals Vince McMahon would ‘throw almonds on employees sleeping on plane’

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:05 IST

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is known as Vince McMahon’s ‘baby’ - meaning thereby, nothing happens in the industry without the Chairman’s approval. Several current and former wresters have talked about the tight ship that Mr McMahon runs in his professional wrestling industry - which has caused tensions with several superstars who have left the industry to search for more “creative freedom”, the latest being Jon Moxley (AKA Dean Ambrose). McMahon is also accused of “burying” WWE superstars for showing dissent or not following the party line. A latest accusation of “bullying” was levelled at Vince McMahon by former WWE writer Jensen Karp on Radio.com’s Swing & Mrs. Show (h/t WrestlingInc) earlier this week.

On the radio chat show, Karp revealed that McMahon would throw almonds at crew members or wrestlers who fell asleep on the plane. “And I don’t know if this is my fault, I don’t think it is... But the first few times I would go on the private plane, I would see Vince throw almonds at people who fell asleep,” he said on the podcast.

Karp went on to add even though Vince was “sweet” to him, he was always nervous of almonds being thrown at him. “And Vince was very nice to me so I shouldn’t have put together that almonds were going to hit me at some point, although they probably would have. He was sweet to me, but at the same time I was so nervous to have almonds thrown at me or any bullying because I wasn’t a bully. I was the opposite; I was being bullied.”

He added: “So I was so nervous to be on that plane that I never fell asleep on it.”

The allegations against Vince McMahon would come as a little surprising as just earlier this month, another former writer Arn Anderson had made allegations that the Chairman would not respect his ideas and called them “stupid”.

“Because that’s all that mattered at the end of the day. It was an audience of one who we were performing for, across the board. Which was told to us guys. ‘You only have to please an audience of one.’ And we know who the audience of one is. So, if you’re not trying to give the audience what they want, if you’re just trying to tip-toe around what you know he wants and requires, it’s a difficult mine-field. It really is,” he had said on a podcast.