India capable of winning World Cup, Harendra good coach: Ric Charlesworth

It wouldn’t be out of place to say that Ric Charlesworth has been an explorer and a seeker, who gathered -- and is still gathering -- knowledge even though it’s been more than three decades he quit playing competitive hockey. From holding a Bachelors degree in Arts to being a qualified medical practitioner, to having a decent batting average as a first-class cricketer for Western Australia, to being a member of the Australia Parliament for a decade, Ric has strived to excel in every sphere of life.

After being a key member of the Australian team in five Olympic hockey campaigns, the 66-year-old Charlesworth guided the women’s (Hockeyroos) team to two successive gold medals and the men’s team to two World Cups. He was an advisor to Indian hockey but his innings ended after just 10 months. On Saturday, Charlesworth spoke about India’s over-confidence in the Jakarta Asian Games and why Indian coaches are as good as their foreign counterparts.

Excerpts:

Q: You were once associated with Indian hockey in 2008 for about 10 months. What are your thoughts about the sport in the country?

A: The story of Indian hockey is a really interesting one. They were the ones who were the pioneers; who played the best hockey in the world at one time. In 1970, when Australia started, we couldn’t beat either India or Pakistan. But, I suppose they stopped learning, and when you don’t, you don’t progress. Now I see both their men’s and women’s teams doing well. There is resurgence. Plus, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) wants to see them back at the top, which is good for India as well as world hockey.

Q: Is Harendra Singh the right choice as India coach, or do you feel, as former Pakistan player and current assistant coach Rehan Butt said during the Asian Games in Jakarta, that Roelant Oltmans did all the good work and Harendra is reaping the fruits?

A: Well, for India, the country needs an Indian coach to be involved in the coaching process. I don’t think a foreign coach could make a difference, it is not important anymore. Harendra is a very capable fellow and it all depends upon the other people (the support staff) who he has to get the combination right.

Q: Physically and technically, where do you think Indian hockey stands in the world now? And what needs to be done to improve?

A: I think they are among the best five teams now. They have entered the Champions Trophy finals in the last two editions. The last one against Australia (in Breda, Netherlands), even though they lost the final, they gave Australia a tough fight. The Asian Games (in Jakarta) was an upset. But this is what happens when you become overconfident. But I think, they are capable of regaining their glory days. They can win the World Cup (in Bhubaneswar in November-December).

Q: Your favourite team to win the World Cup?

A: I suppose, the choice will be among Belgium, Australia and Holland.

Q: Your thoughts on Shane Warne’s latest book. He has called Steve Waugh the most selfish player...

A: Well, Shane Warne is a very controversial figure in every country (laughs). And I know, Warne was not coach John Buchanan’s favourite player. When Warne was in the Australian team, he was very, very difficult. But he was also surrounded by Steve Waugh, Matt Hayden, Glenn McGrath, Justin Langer and Adam Gilchrist… all the guys who were pretty level headed and managed the team very well. I don’t know the details but I would say that Waugh was a marvellous captain and a very successful player and it (the book) doesn’t change my views (about Waugh).

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 08:40 IST