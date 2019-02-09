India clinch four medals in Bahrain Open Table Tennis

India’s young paddlers stole the limelight in the Bahrain Junior and Cadet Open table tennis tournament, clinching four medals, including a gold, in Manama.

Besides the gold, India won two silver and a bronze.

India fielded three teams in the cadet girls’ team event and swept all the three medals on offer.

India A team won the gold, the India B the silver and the India C the bronze.

India B team of Yashaswini Ghorpade and Kavya Sree Baskar beat Egypt in the first semifinal while India A defeated India C in the other semifinal.

In the final, the India A team of Suhana Saini and Anargya Manjunath proved too strong for India B and clinched the gold medal on Friday night.

In the junior girls’ competition, which was played in a round robin format, the Indian team of Manushree Patil and Swastika Ghosh beat three teams before losing to eventual champions Russia.

The Indian team collected seven points to win the silver medal.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 18:25 IST