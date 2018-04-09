 India clinch men’s table tennis gold medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games | other sports | Hindustan Times
India clinch men’s table tennis gold medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games

India blanked Nigeria 3-0 to win the men’s table tennis gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Monday

other sports Updated: Apr 09, 2018 16:18 IST
HT Correspondent
India's Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai teamed up to win the men’s table tennis gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Monday, beating Nigeria 3-0 in the final.
India secured a double gold in table tennis at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast as the men’s team followed up Sunday’s title win by the women’s side with a 3-0 win over Nigeria in the final on Monday to clinch the crown. (CWG 2018 LIVE UPDATES)

In the opening match of the final, Achanta Sharath Kamal defeated Bode Abiodun 4-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 to give India a 1-0 lead.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran followed up Sharath Kamal’s win with a 10-12, 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 victory over veteran Nigerian paddler Segun Toriola.

Needing a win to seal the gold medal, Gnanasekaran then teamed up with Harmeet Desai to beat the Nigerian duo of Olajide Omotayo and Abiodun 11-8, 11-5, 11-3 to hand India the title.

India’s win in the men’s table tennis team event sees their total medal haul in Gold Coast to nine golds and 18 medals in total.

