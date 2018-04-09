India clinch men’s table tennis gold medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games

India secured a double gold in table tennis at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast as the men’s team followed up Sunday’s title win by the women’s side with a 3-0 win over Nigeria in the final on Monday to clinch the crown. (CWG 2018 LIVE UPDATES)

In the opening match of the final, Achanta Sharath Kamal defeated Bode Abiodun 4-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 to give India a 1-0 lead.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran followed up Sharath Kamal’s win with a 10-12, 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 victory over veteran Nigerian paddler Segun Toriola.

Needing a win to seal the gold medal, Gnanasekaran then teamed up with Harmeet Desai to beat the Nigerian duo of Olajide Omotayo and Abiodun 11-8, 11-5, 11-3 to hand India the title.

India’s win in the men’s table tennis team event sees their total medal haul in Gold Coast to nine golds and 18 medals in total.