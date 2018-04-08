2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Day 6, live updates

The 2018 Commonwealth Games enters its sixth day of action and India will be looking to continue where they left off on the previous day. India won three gold, one silver and two bronze here – the gold medals coming in shooting through 16-year-old Manu Bhaker, in weightlifting by 22-year-old Punam Yadav and the women’s table tennis team competition. Indian women in particy rose in unison to make their presence felt as they bagged three gold and one silver. Get live updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 6, here. (DAY 6 FULL SCHEDULE) (MEDAL TALLY) (INDIA AT CWG)

India take on Malaysia in the mixed Team gold medal match, while Jitu Rai & Om Mitharval will be taking part in the men’s 10m Air Pistol qualifiers early in the day.

Tejinder Singh will gun for gold in the men’s shot put final as will Loganathan Suriya, who competes in the final of the women’s 10,000 m final.

Aside from this, there will be plenty of action to look forward to in weightlifting, lawn bowls, swimming and athletics.