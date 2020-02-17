e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / India named as hosts for FIH junior men’s World Cup in 2021

India named as hosts for FIH junior men’s World Cup in 2021

This is the second time that India will be hosting the prestigious tournament, having staged it in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in 2016, where the hosts lifted the coveted trophy.

other-sports Updated: Feb 17, 2020 18:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lausanne
Representational image.
Representational image. (Getty Images for DAGOC)
         

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday announced India as the hosts for next year’s junior men’s World Cup.

This is the second time that India will be hosting the prestigious tournament, having staged it in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in 2016, where the hosts lifted the coveted trophy.

FIH said that the competition will be played towards the end of 2021 but exact venue and dates for the tournament will announced at a later stage.

The junior men’s World Cup will see 16 teams compete for the title, out of which six will be from Europe, four from Asia, including hosts India, two from Africa, two from Oceania and two from Pan America.

Out of the 16 teams, the six European teams, who have already qualified for the event in India, are Germany, England, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and France, as they secured their berths through the European Continental Championships which were held in 2019.

Reigning champions India had defeated Belgium 2-1 in the final match of the 2016 edition at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Lucknow, which saw them lift their second-ever FIH Junior Men’s World Cup.

India had also hosted the FIH senior men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

tags
top news
India-Russia defence deals set to cross $16 bn
India-Russia defence deals set to cross $16 bn
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Google ‘winding down’ free public Wi-Fi service at Indian railway stations
Google ‘winding down’ free public Wi-Fi service at Indian railway stations
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports