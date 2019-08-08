India’s fastest woman Dutee Chand may miss out on IAAF tournaments due to VISA delays, seeks government’s help

other-sports

Aug 08, 2019

India sprinter Dutee Chand, who won a gold medal at 100m race at World University Games in Naples last month, could miss out on participation in the upcoming AIFF tournaments in Germany and Ireland this month due to visa delay. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, the 23-year-old said that she has sought help from the government to speed up the process.

“There is an IAAF tournament in Ireland on August 13th and there is a competition in Germany on August 18th. I had applied for VISA for both the tournaments, but there have been delays in the process, because of which, I could be late for the competition. Hence, I panicked and requested the government to help me in speeding up the VISA process,” Dutee said.

In an effort to speed up the process, the athlete took to Twitter and tagged Union Minister of External Affairs of India Dr S Jaishankar and External Affairs Ministry, requesting them to intervene in the process. “Want to participate in @iaaforg tournaments in Ireland & Germany on 13 and 19 Aug rsptvly. My Visa formalities have not been completed due to some reasons. Request @DrSJaishankar & @MEAIndia to intervene at the earliest and help me participate in the race,” she wrote in the tweet.

Talking about her tweet, Dutee said that she is hoping someone will reach out to her with an update by the end of the day. “No one has yet contacted me from the government. But I am hoping, someone will contact me soon. The KIIT Sports Director is looking after my Visa process. He has not yet given me any updates on how far the process has reached. At the moment, I am still hopeful that I will receive help from government. I just made a request in the morning. Hopefully, I will receive some help by the end of the day.”

Dutee’s gold-winning score of 11.32s at World University Games last month was not enough to reach the qualifying mark of 11.24s for the World Championship, which is set to take place in September. The athlete says missing out on the upcoming IAAF tournaments will be a huge loss.

“The World Championship will begin in September 28. I have one month to prepare. These tournaments are very important for me as I wanted to contest again best athletes from all across the world in Europe. I am hoping I can improve my score and reach the qualifying mark of 11.24 for the World Championships. It would be a huge loss for me if I am unable to participate in this competition due to visa delays,” Dutee said.

